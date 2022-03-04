CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Cleveland State ousts Robert Morris 83-67 in Horizon tourney

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 12:42 AM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton tied his season high with 25 points as Cleveland State defeated Robert Morris 83-67 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

D’Moi Hodge had 15 points for the Vikings (20-9). Tre Gomillion added 13 points. Broc Finstuen had 10 points and six rebounds.

Enoch Cheeks scored a career-high 21 points, adding seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks for the Colonials (8-24). Kahliel Spear had 15 points, while Brandon Stone scored 10.

