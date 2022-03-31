RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Cleveland State extends AD Scott Garrett contract into 2026

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 5:31 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State has extended athletic director Scott Garrett’s contract through June 2026, the school announced Thursday.

Garrett has been in charge of the Vikings’ athletic program since 2019. The school noted successes like a rise in the grade-point averages for its athletes in announcing Garrett’s extension, which comes as Cleveland State is searching for a new men’s basketball coach.

“We have established aggressive goals for athletics in our set of CSU 2.0 priorities, and Scott is the perfect leader to move us forward,” president Harlan Sands said. “Under Scott’s continuing leadership, we are confident that our best days still lie ahead.”

Garrett’s original four-year contract was set to expire in 2023. Under the extension, he also received a bump in salary.

Cleveland State began a national search for a new men’s basketball coach following Dennis Gates’ recent departure for Missouri. Gates turned around the school’s program in three years, leading the Vikings to back-to-back Horizon League regular-season conference titles and to this season’s NCAA Tournament.

