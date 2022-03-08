RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Clemson takes on NC State in ACC Tournament

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:02 AM

NC State Wolf Pack (11-20, 4-16 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (16-15, 8-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -5.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers and NC State Wolf Pack square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Tigers are 11-5 on their home court. Clemson is sixth in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Wolf Pack are 4-16 in ACC play. NC State is 7-16 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Clemson won 70-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. PJ Hall led Clemson with 20 points, and Dereon Seabron led NC State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Collins is averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Seabron is averaging 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 1-9, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

