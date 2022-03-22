RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Clemson starting guard Nick…

Clemson starting guard Nick Honor enters transfer portal

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 12:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting guard Nick Honor has entered the NCAA transfer portal and plans to play his final college season elsewhere.

Team spokesman Benjamin Winterrowd confirmed Honor’s decision Tuesday. Honor, a fourth-year junior, has played the past two seasons for the Tigers. He will have one year of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

Honor is a 5-foot-10 guard from Orlando, Florida, who started 35 of 57 games while with the Tigers. He made 25 starts this season, when the Tigers finished 17-16.

Honor averaged 7.7 points this season, leading the team with 79 assists.

Honor played as a freshman at Fordham before transferring to Clemson, where he sat out his first season due to NCAA rules before playing the past two years.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

DoD has a new plan to take JADC2 from concept to reality

Air Force turning to AI for better fitness, injury prevention

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up