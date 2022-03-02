Clemson hosts Georgia Tech after Hunter’s 23-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-18, 4-14 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-15, 6-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -8.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Chase Hunter scored 23 points in Clemson’s 70-60 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tigers have gone 9-5 at home. Clemson ranks seventh in the ACC in team defense, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-14 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ACC play. Georgia Tech won the last meeting 69-64 on Feb. 5. Deivon Smith scored 16 points to help lead the Yellow Jackets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Hall is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.5 points for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Jordan Usher is averaging 14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Michael Devoe is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 63.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

