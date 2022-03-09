RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Cincinnati plays in AAC Tournament against the East Carolina

The Associated Press

March 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats take on the East Carolina Pirates in the AAC Tournament.

The Bearcats are 12-6 in home games. Cincinnati is fifth in the AAC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Davenport averaging 3.8.

The Pirates are 6-11 in conference play. East Carolina has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Cincinnati won the last meeting 60-59 on Jan. 30. Mika Adams-Woods scored 21 to help lead Cincinnati to the victory, and Vance Jackson scored 25 points for East Carolina.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bearcats. Davenport is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Tristen Newton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

