Cincinnati faces SMU on 3-game road slide

Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-10 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-4 AAC)

Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Bearcats play SMU.

The Mustangs have gone 14-0 in home games. SMU is second in the AAC shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Stefan Todorovic shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Bearcats have gone 7-10 against AAC opponents. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Cincinnati won the last meeting 77-60 on Jan. 7. David Dejulius scored 22 points to help lead the Bearcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Weathers is averaging 12.4 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for SMU.

Dejulius is averaging 14.3 points for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.