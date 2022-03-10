Cincinnati Bearcats play the East Carolina Pirates in AAC Tournament

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC) Cincinnati; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (15-14, 6-11 AAC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (18-14, 7-11 AAC)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Bearcats and East Carolina Pirates meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Bearcats are 12-6 in home games. Cincinnati ranks seventh in the AAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Mika Adams-Woods averaging 3.1.

The Pirates are 6-11 in AAC play. East Carolina has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bearcats won 60-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Adams-Woods led the Bearcats with 21 points, and Vance Jackson led the Pirates with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jeremiah Davenport is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Tristen Newton is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.