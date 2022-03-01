CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Central Arkansas gets past Stetson in Atlantic Sun tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 10:07 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Collin Cooper had a career-high 21 points as Central Arkansas narrowly defeated Stetson 74-73 in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament on Tuesday night.

Cooper sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.6 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Eddy Kayouloud had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Central Arkansas (11-19). Darious Hall added 13 points. Camren Hunter had seven assists.

Stephan Swenson had 13 points and 10 assists for the Hatters (11-19). Christiaan Jones added 13 points and seven rebounds. Wheza Panzo had 12 points.

