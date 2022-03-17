RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Castleton lifts Florida past Iona 79-74 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 12:12 AM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 18 points and Colin Castleton had 18 points and 13 rebounds to carry Florida to a 79-74 win over Iona in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Tyree Appleby and Kowacie Reeves each had 14 points for Florida (20-13).

Nelly Junior Joseph had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Gaels (25-8). Tyson Jolly and Dylan van Eyck each had 15 points.

