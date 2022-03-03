CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Castaneda leads Akron against…

Castaneda leads Akron against Central Michigan after 22-point game

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-21, 6-11 MAC) at Akron Zips (20-9, 13-6 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Xavier Castaneda scored 22 points in Akron’s 79-60 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Zips have gone 11-3 at home. Akron is 8-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Chippewas have gone 6-11 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 2-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Akron won the last matchup 60-56 on Jan. 26. Enrique Freeman scored 16 points points to help lead the Zips to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ali Ali is shooting 46.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Zips. Castaneda is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Cameron Healy is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 12 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up