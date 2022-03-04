CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Carry scores 20 to…

Carry scores 20 to carry Kent State over Buffalo 70-65

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 8:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Sincere Carry had 20 points as Kent State stretched its win streak to 12 games, narrowly defeating Buffalo 70-65 on Friday night.

Malique Jacobs had 16 points for Kent State (21-9, 16-4 Mid-American Conference). Giovanni Santiago added 12 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 18 points for the Bulls (19-10, 13-6). Ronaldo Segu added 14 points and LaQuill Hardnett had 12 points.

The Golden Flashes leveled the season series against the Bulls. Buffalo defeated Kent State 64-51 on Jan. 21.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up