Campbell Fighting Camels and Presbyterian Blue Hose square off in Big South Tournament

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-19, 4-12 Big South) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (15-12, 8-8 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (12-19, 4-12 Big South) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (15-12, 8-8 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Campbell -3.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Campbell Fighting Camels and Presbyterian Blue Hose square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Fighting Camels have gone 9-4 in home games. Campbell is fourth in the Big South with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Cedric Henderson Jr. averaging 0.8.

The Blue Hose are 4-12 in conference matchups. Presbyterian is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Presbyterian won 64-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Rayshon Harrison led Presbyterian with 16 points, and Henderson led Campbell with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Carralero is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Camels. Henderson is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.1% over the past 10 games for Campbell.

Harrison averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 23.4% from beyond the arc. Winston Hill is shooting 57.9% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

