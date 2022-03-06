RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Cal Poly rides trio…

Cal Poly rides trio to 80-76 victory over UC San Diego

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 1:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kobe Sanders and Brantly Stevenson scored 17 points apiece, Camren Pierce had 12 points and 11 assists and Cal Poly held off UC San Diego 80-76 on Saturday night.

Trevon Taylor had 13 points and six rebounds for the Mustangs (7-20). Stevenson added seven rebounds.

Toni Rocak had 24 points for the Tritons (13-16). Francis Nwaokorie added 21 points, while Jake Kosakowski scored 15.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Tritons this season. Cal Poly defeated UC San Diego 59-55 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS expands zero trust without adding end user challenges

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up