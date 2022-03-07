Cal Baptist takes on UT Rio Grande Valley in WAC Tournament

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-22, 3-15 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (17-14, 7-11 WAC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-22, 3-15 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (17-14, 7-11 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers and UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros meet in the WAC Tournament.

The Lancers have gone 14-5 at home. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC scoring 71.9 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Vaqueros are 3-15 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the WAC scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lancers won 80-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Taran Armstrong led the Lancers with 18 points, and Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Rowell is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Johnson is averaging 18.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.