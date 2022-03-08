RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » College Basketball » Cal Baptist Lancers play…

Cal Baptist Lancers play in WAC Tournament against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (8-22, 3-15 WAC) vs. Cal Baptist Lancers (17-14, 7-11 WAC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal Baptist Lancers play in the WAC Tournament against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lancers are 14-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 33.9% from downtown, led by Freddie Dybala shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Vaqueros are 3-15 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Cal Baptist won 80-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Taran Armstrong led Cal Baptist with 18 points, and Justin Johnson led UT Rio Grande Valley with 38 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Rowell is scoring 11.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Lancers. Armstrong is averaging 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Johnson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Congress seeks updates on state of the federal workforce in $1.5T omnibus spending deal

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up