Cain leads Oakland against IUPUI after 20-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

IUPUI Jaguars (3-25, 1-16 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-11, 12-7 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oakland -23.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland takes on the IUPUI Jaguars after Jamal Cain scored 20 points in Oakland’s 65-57 win over the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 9-3 in home games. Oakland is 8-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaguars are 1-16 against Horizon opponents. IUPUI ranks sixth in the Horizon with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nathan McClure averaging 1.8.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Oakland won 78-45 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Jalen Moore led Oakland with 15 points, and B.J. Maxwell led IUPUI with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cain is scoring 20.1 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Moore is averaging 16.2 points, 7.2 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Mike Depersia is averaging 6.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Jaguars. Maxwell is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

