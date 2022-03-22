BYU squares off against Washington State in NIT matchup

Washington State Cougars (21-14, 11-9 Pac-12) at BYU Cougars (24-10, 9-6 WCC) Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: The BYU…

Washington State Cougars (21-14, 11-9 Pac-12) at BYU Cougars (24-10, 9-6 WCC)

Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The BYU Cougars and Washington State Cougars play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The BYU Cougars are 9-6 against WCC opponents. BYU is fourth in the WCC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 7.1.

The Washington State Cougars are 11-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State has a 0-6 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Traore is averaging 9.3 points and 8.5 rebounds for the BYU Cougars. Alex Barcello is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

Michael Flowers is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Washington State Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.4% over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Washington State Cougars: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

