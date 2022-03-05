CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Butler, Knight lift Southern…

Butler, Knight lift Southern Utah past Weber St. 80-70

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Harrison Butler and John Knight III scored 17 points apiece as Southern Utah topped Weber State 80-70 on Saturday night. Aanen Moody added 16 points for the Thunderbirds.

Jason Spurgin had 11 points for Southern Utah (20-10, 14-6 Big Sky Conference).

Jamison Overton scored a career-high 23 points for the Wildcats (20-11, 13-7). Koby McEwen added 17 points and seven rebounds. Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 11 points.

The Thunderbirds evened the season series against the Wildcats. Weber State defeated Southern Utah 92-84 on Jan. 24.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up