Butler holds on for 89-82 win over Xavier in OT in Big East

NEW YORK (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a…

NEW YORK (AP) — Simas Lukosius hit a jumper on the first possession in overtime to give ninth-seeded Butler a lead it would not relinquish en route to an 89-82 win over eighth-seeded Xavier in the first round of the Big East Conference tournament on Wednesday.

He followed with a 3-pointer for a 73-68 lead and after four free throws pulled the Musketeers within one, Lukosius hit a 3-pointer and went on to score 12 points in the overtime.

Capping a second half that featured eight lead changes and four ties, Lukosius made a pair of free throws to even the score at 68 with 4 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Chuck Harris scored a season-high 29 points, tying his career high, to lead the Bulldogs. Lukosius added 27 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Nze had 15 points and 15 rebounds for Butler (14-18).

Jack Nunge had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Musketeers (18-13). Paul Scruggs added 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 8 seconds to go in regulation, and six assists. Colby Jones had 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.