Burke guides Morgan State past Coppin State 63-59

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:20 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Burke had 14 points off the bench to carry Morgan State to a 63-59 win over Coppin State on Thursday night.

Sherwyn Devonish had 10 points for the Bears (12-13, 7-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Malik Miller added eight points and 13 rebounds. Lagio Grantsaan had nine rebounds.

Nendah Tarke had 18 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to pace the Eagles (7-22, 6-8). He also had seven turnovers. Justin Steers added 15 points and four blocks. Alex Rojas had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Eagles. Coppin State defeated Morgan State 79-76 on Jan. 15.

