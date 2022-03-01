CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bucknell beats Lafayette in Patriot League tourney

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 10:03 PM

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Andrew Funk had 21 points as Bucknell edged past Lafayette 82-81 in overtime on Tuesday night in the first round of the Patriot League tournament.

Funk capped the scoring on a layup with 16.9 seconds left.

Andre Screen had 16 points for Bucknell (9-22). Malachi Rhodes and Alex Timmerman each had 12 points.

Tyrone Perry had 22 points for the Leopards (10-20). Neal Quinn added 18 points, seven assists and three blocks. Kyle Jenkins had 17 points and nine rebounds.

