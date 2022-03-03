CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bryant Jr. scores 27 to lead Norfolk St. over Howard 83-61

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:59 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. had 27 points as Norfolk State won its 11th straight home game, romping past Howard 83-61 on Thursday night.

Kris Bankston had 15 points for Norfolk State (21-6, 12-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Jalen Hawkins added 13 points. Christian Ings had 11 points.

Steve Settle III had 15 points for the Bison (16-12, 9-5). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points. Khalil Robinson also had 11 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Norfolk State defeated Howard 77-74 on Jan. 15.

