Bryant defeats Central Connecticut 73-59 in NEC tournament

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 11:24 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss and Charles Pride scored 24 points apiece as top-seeded Bryant topped No. 9 seed Central Connecticut 73-59 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Pride also had eight rebounds. Greg Calixte had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Bryant (20-9).

Nigel Scantlebury had 17 points for the Blue Devils (8-24). Tre Mitchell added 14 points. Trenton McLaughlin had 10 points and seven rebounds.

