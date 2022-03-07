Bryant Bulldogs and Wagner Seahawks meet in NEC Championship

Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Wagner Seahawks (22-5, 13-3 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (22-9, 15-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -3.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs face the Wagner Seahawks in the NEC Championship.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 on their home court. Bryant is 8-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks are 13-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner is 18-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 78-70 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Peter Kiss led the Bulldogs with 23 points, and Alex Morales led the Seahawks with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Adham Eleeda is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Morales is averaging 18.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Seahawks. Will Martinez is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Wagner.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 39.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

