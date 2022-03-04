Bryant Bulldogs and Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in NEC Tournament

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-17, 9-7 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 NEC) , ; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-17, 9-7 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (21-9, 15-2 NEC)

, ; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs and Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers play in the NEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-1 at home. Bryant leads the NEC averaging 75.9 points and is shooting 43.7%.

The Mountaineers are 9-7 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Bryant won the last meeting 62-61 on Feb. 5. Charles Pride scored 32 to help lead Bryant to the victory, and Mezie Offurum scored 16 points for Mount St. Mary’s.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Kiss is averaging 25.1 points, six rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Pride is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Jalen Benjamin is averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.