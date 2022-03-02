Bryant Bulldogs and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils square off in NEC Tournament

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-23, 4-13 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (20-9, 15-2 NEC) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (8-23, 4-13 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (20-9, 15-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -16.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: The Bryant Bulldogs and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils play in the NEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Bryant ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.9% from deep, led by Max Zakheim shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Blue Devils have gone 4-13 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC scoring 61.9 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 75-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Peter Kiss led the Bulldogs with 36 points, and Ian Krishnan led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adham Eleeda is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10.9 points. Kiss is shooting 50.0% and averaging 26.3 points over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Nigel Scantlebury is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Andre Snoddy is averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the last 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

