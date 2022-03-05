RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Brown leads Washington in 78-67 win over Oregon State

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:04 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Terrell Brown Jr. scored 24 points and led four players into double-figure scoring as Washington closed out its regular season by completing a season sweep of Oregon State, 78-67 on Saturday.

The Huskies finish the regular season in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Pac-12 Conference with Oregon and Washington State, all with 11 wins, and with the potential for a four-way tie if Utah upsets Colorado Saturday night. Oregon State lost its 17th straight conference game.

Washington built a 14-point lead in the first half, taking a 38-24 lead at intermission after Cole Bajema hit a 3 and Brown scored at the basket in the final minute. Nate Roberts hit a jumper with just under 15 minutes to play in the second half to push the Washington lead to 20 at 53-33.

Brown hit 12 of 14 shots from the field in his final home game for the Huskies (16-14, 11-9 Pac-12). Jamal Bey finished with 15 points, Roberts added 13 points and Emmitt Matthews Jr. contributed another 11. Washington shot 56.1% from the field, hitting 32 of 57 shots.

Dashawn Davis came off the bench to score 17 points and dish six assists for Oregon State (3-27, 1-19). Jarod Lucas finished with 13 points, Roman Silva had 12 and Dexter Akanno 10. The Beavers hit just 23 of 58 shots from the floor (39.7%).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

