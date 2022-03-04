Brewer, Florida International Panthers to visit Forrest, Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida International Panthers (15-15, 5-12 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (17-13, 10-7 C-USA) Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (15-15, 5-12 C-USA) at Florida Atlantic Owls (17-13, 10-7 C-USA)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Forrest and the Florida Atlantic Owls host Tevin Brewer and the Florida International Panthers in C-USA action Saturday.

The Owls are 13-5 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks sixth in C-USA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Panthers have gone 5-12 against C-USA opponents. Florida International is 7-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Florida Atlantic won 71-51 in the last matchup on March 4. Alijah Martin led Florida Atlantic with 13 points, and Clevon Brown led Florida International with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.6 points. Martin is averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Panthers. Denver Jones is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

