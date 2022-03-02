Brewer, Florida International Panthers square off against the Florida Atlantic Owls

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 9-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (15-14, 5-11 C-USA) Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (16-13, 9-7 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (15-14, 5-11 C-USA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: C-USA foes Florida International and Florida Atlantic square off on Thursday.

The Panthers are 11-4 on their home court. Florida International is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 9-7 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic ranks fourth in C-USA with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Alijah Martin averaging 5.4.

The Panthers and Owls face off Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Lovett is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.6 points. Tevin Brewer is shooting 45.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Bryan Greenlee is averaging 9.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Owls. Michael Forrest is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

