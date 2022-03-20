RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Boston University holds off…

Boston University holds off UNC Greensboro 71-68 in CBI

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 7:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Sukhmail Mathon finished with 18 points and nine rebounds, Walter Whyte sank a big 3-pointer late and Boston University held off UNC Greensboro 71-68 in the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday.

Mathon hit 6 of 9 shots and all six of his free throws for the Terriers (22-12). Jonas Harper scored 15 on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Javante McCoy added 13 points.

The Terriers were clinging to a one-point lead when Whyte buried a 3-pointer with 17 seconds left to push the lead to four.

De’Monte Buckingham had 21 points for the Spartans (17-15). Bas Leyte added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up