Bishop scores 28 to lift Montana St. past S. Utah 69-53

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:25 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop matched his career high with a season-high 28 points as Montana State won its seventh consecutive home game, beating Southern Utah 69-53 on Tuesday night.

Amin Adamu had 13 points and six rebounds for Montana State (22-7, 14-4 Big Sky Conference). Jubrile Belo added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Great Osobor had eight rebounds.

John Knight III had 12 points for the Thunderbirds (18-10, 12-6). Dre Marin added 11 points. Aanen Moody had 10 points.

The Bobcats, who beat Southern Utah 76-71 on Feb. 19, evened the season series with the Thunderbirds.

