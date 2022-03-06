RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Binghamton edges New Hampshire in America East quarters

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 3:45 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jacob Falko had 21 points as Binghamton edged past New Hampshire 72-69 in a quarterfinal of the America East Conference playoffs on Sunday.

John McGriff’s layup with 30 seconds to go gave Binghamton a 3-point lead that stood as the game’s final points.

Tyler Bertram had 12 points for Binghamton (12-16). Ogheneyole Akuwovo added 10 points. Christian Hinckson had nine points and 12 rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points for the Wildcats (15-13). Blondeau Tchoukuiegno added 15 points and six rebounds. Nick Guadarrama had 11 points.

