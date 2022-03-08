Bellarmine and Jacksonville meet in ASUN Championship

Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN) , ; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (21-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (19-13, 11-5 ASUN)

, ; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bellarmine -2.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights and the Jacksonville Dolphins meet in the ASUN Championship.

The Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Bellarmine averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Dolphins are 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Bellarmine won 76-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Dylan Penn led Bellarmine with 29 points, and Kevion Nolan led Jacksonville with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Penn is averaging 16.4 points and five assists for the Knights. CJ Fleming is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Nolan is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 24.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.