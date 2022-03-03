CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Bell scores 16 to…

Bell scores 16 to carry North Texas over UTSA 59-48

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Thomas Bell registered 16 points and seven rebounds as North Texas extended its winning streak to 15 games, defeating UTSA 59-48 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points for North Texas (23-4, 16-1 Conference USA). Mardrez McBride added 11 points.

Jacob Germany had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Roadrunners (9-21, 2-15). Darius McNeill added 14 points. Dhieu Deing had six rebounds.

The Mean Green improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. North Texas defeated UTSA 69-45 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up