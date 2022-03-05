CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Bean double-double leads Utah…

Bean double-double leads Utah St. over San Jose St. 75-52

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Justin Bean tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Utah State to a 75-52 win over San Jose State on Friday night.

Brandon Horvath had 16 points and eight rebounds for Utah State (17-14, 8-10 Mountain West Conference). Sean Bairstow added 13 points. Max Shulga had 11 points.

Trey Anderson had 12 points for the Spartans (8-22, 1-17). Shon Robinson added 11 points. Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Spartans for the season. Utah State defeated San Jose State 78-62 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up