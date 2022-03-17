RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Baylor Bears square off…

Baylor Bears square off against Norfolk State Spartans in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Norfolk State Spartans (24-6, 12-2 MEAC) vs. Baylor Bears (26-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -20.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Baylor Bears play the Norfolk State Spartans in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 play is 14-4. Baylor has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Spartans are 12-2 against MEAC teams. Norfolk State ranks eighth in college basketball with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Dana Tate averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Flagler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. James Akinjo is shooting 33.3% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Joe Bryant Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jalen Hawkins is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up