Baylor Bears and North Carolina Tar Heels meet in NCAA Tournament second round

North Carolina Tar Heels (25-9, 15-5 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (27-6, 14-4 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Baylor -5.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 4 Baylor Bears take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears’ record in Big 12 games is 14-4. Baylor averages 16.1 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by James Akinjo with 5.8.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-5. North Carolina ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Adam Flagler is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games for Baylor.

Armando Bacot is averaging 16.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Tar Heels. Caleb Love is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 74.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 40.0 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

