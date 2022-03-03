CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Ball State visits Western Michigan following Norman’s 35-point performance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 2:22 AM

Ball State Cardinals (13-16, 8-10 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (8-22, 4-15 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Ball State Cardinals after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 35 points in Western Michigan’s 71-60 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos are 4-9 in home games. Western Michigan averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Cardinals are 8-10 against MAC opponents. Ball State is sixth in the MAC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Payton Sparks averaging 8.2.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Ball State won 83-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Miryne Thomas led Ball State with 18 points, and Norman led Western Michigan with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 20.1 points. Mileek McMillan is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Sparks is averaging 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Cardinals. Thomas is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

