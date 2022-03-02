Austin Peay plays in OVC Tournament against the Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 7-10 OVC) vs. Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 8-10 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (10-20, 7-10 OVC) vs. Austin Peay Governors (12-16, 8-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin Peay -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in the OVC Tournament.

The Governors have gone 6-5 in home games. Austin Peay ranks sixth in the OVC with 13.6 assists per game led by Carlos Paez averaging 3.3.

The Golden Eagles have gone 7-10 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is fourth in the OVC scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.8%.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Tennessee Tech won the last matchup 73-69 on Feb. 19. John Pettway scored 22 to help lead Tennessee Tech to the victory, and Tariq Silver scored 15 points for Austin Peay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hutchins-Everett is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Governors. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Keishawn Davidson is averaging 10.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Golden Eagles. Jr. Clay is averaging 16.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 5-5, averaging 61.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.