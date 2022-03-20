Auburn and Miami play in second round of NCAA Tournament

Miami Hurricanes (24-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-5, 15-3 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (24-10, 14-6 ACC) vs. Auburn Tigers (28-5, 15-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Auburn Tigers square off against the Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 15-3. Auburn is second in the SEC in rebounding averaging 36.2 rebounds. Walker Kessler leads the Tigers with 8.2 boards.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 in ACC play. Miami averages 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 12 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Jabari Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Kameron McGusty is averaging 17.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Hurricanes. Isaiah Wong is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

