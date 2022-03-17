Auburn and Jacksonville State play in first round of NCAA Tournament

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-10, 13-3 ASUN) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-5, 15-3 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-10, 13-3 ASUN) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-5, 15-3 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Auburn -15.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Auburn Tigers take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers’ record in SEC play is 15-3. Auburn scores 78.7 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 13-3 in ASUN play. Jacksonville State is third in the ASUN allowing 66.8 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Smith is shooting 43.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Darian Adams is averaging 15.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Gamecocks. Kayne Henry is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.