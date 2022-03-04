CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Ashton-Langford and Boston College…

Ashton-Langford and Boston College host Georgia Tech

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boston College Eagles (11-18, 6-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-19, 4-15 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Makai Ashton-Langford scored 21 points in Boston College’s 81-70 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-9 at home. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jordan Usher averaging 5.4.

The Eagles are 6-13 in ACC play. Boston College averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia Tech won the last matchup 81-76 on Jan. 13. Tristan Maxwell scored 22 points points to help lead the Yellow Jackets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Devoe is averaging 18 points and 3.3 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Usher is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Ashton-Langford is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Pentagon Reservation workers no longer need masks

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up