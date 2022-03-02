Arkansas State Red Wolves take on the UL Monroe Warhawks in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-17, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-10, 8-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6…

UL Monroe Warhawks (13-17, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-10, 8-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas State Red Wolves play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Red Wolves are 11-3 in home games. Arkansas State is the top team in the Sun Belt with 16.0 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 4.6.

The Warhawks are 5-13 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. UL Monroe won the last meeting 60-59 on Feb. 4. Andre Jones scored 21 to help lead UL Monroe to the victory, and Norchad Omier scored 23 points for Arkansas State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 12.0 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Jones is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

