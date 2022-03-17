RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian attacks batter Ukraine | Protecting Ukrainian leaders | Zelenskyy pleads for help to Congress | How to help
Arkansas Razorbacks and Vermont Catamounts square off in the opening round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Vermont Catamounts (28-5, 17-1 America East) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 13-5. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Catamounts are 17-1 against America East opponents. Vermont has a 23-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ryan Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

