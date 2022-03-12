Arkansas plays in SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7, 13-5 SEC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M Aggies (22-11, 9-9 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7, 13-5 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -6.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks play in the SEC Tournament against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Razorbacks are 17-1 in home games. Arkansas is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 9-9 in conference games. Texas A&M is fourth in the SEC shooting 33.5% from downtown. Tyrece Radford paces the Aggies shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Arkansas won 76-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. JD Notae led Arkansas with 17 points, and Wade Taylor IV led Texas A&M with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Notae is averaging 18.9 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Marcus Williams is averaging 7.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Aggies. Quenton Jackson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

