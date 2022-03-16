RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Arkansas and Vermont square…

Arkansas and Vermont square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vermont Catamounts (28-5, 17-1 America East) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (25-8, 13-5 SEC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 9:20 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arkansas -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 17 Arkansas Razorbacks square off against the Vermont Catamounts in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks have gone 13-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 68.5 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Catamounts are 17-1 in America East play. Vermont averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: JD Notae is scoring 18.4 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Razorbacks. Stanley Umude is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Ryan Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 14.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.9% over the past 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 54.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

EPA wants digitization and enterprise solutions for a hybrid workforce post-pandemic

In a reversal of roles, Congress tells the TMF to ‘show me the money’

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up