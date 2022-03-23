RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | 3 UN resolutions to help Ukraine | How to help
Arizona Wildcats play the Houston Cougars in Sweet 16

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 2:22 AM

Houston Cougars (31-6, 15-3 AAC) vs. Arizona Wildcats (33-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Antonio; Thursday, 9:59 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the No. 15 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Pac-12 games is 18-2. Arizona ranks seventh in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 38.5% shooting.

The Cougars’ record in AAC action is 15-3. Houston is 25-5 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Christian Koloko is averaging 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 72.7% over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kyler Edwards is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.9 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists. Fabian White Jr. is shooting 50.4% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 40.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

