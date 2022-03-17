RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Arizona Wildcats and Wright State Raiders meet in the first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Wright State Raiders (22-13, 15-7 Horizon) vs. Arizona Wildcats (31-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Diego; Friday, 7:27 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -21.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats and Wright State Raiders square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Wildcats are 18-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is 25-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Raiders are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State is sixth in the Horizon shooting 33.2% from deep. Keaton Norris leads the Raiders shooting 38.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Tanner Holden is scoring 20.3 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 15.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

