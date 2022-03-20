Arizona Wildcats and TCU Horned Frogs meet in NCAA Tournament second round

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (32-3, 18-2 Pac-12) San Diego; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-12, 8-10 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (32-3, 18-2 Pac-12)

San Diego; Sunday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Arizona Wildcats take on the TCU Horned Frogs in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats are 18-2 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona is second in college basketball with 38.9 rebounds led by Christian Koloko averaging 7.3.

The Horned Frogs are 8-10 against Big 12 teams. TCU ranks fifth in the Big 12 giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is scoring 17.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 58.0% over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Mike Miles is averaging 15.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 84.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.